1509 Greenspoint Cir
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:21 AM

1509 Greenspoint Cir

1509 Greenspoint Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Greenspoint Circle, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/15/19 This gorgeous open floor plan 2-story home is located just minutes away from the Golden Triangle Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and is only about 30 minutes from Downtown Dallas!

Upon arrival, you are greeted with mature trees and unique brick siding. In the living room, the rich warm floors, vaulted ceiling, and large windows provide a calming and bright atmosphere. This open floorplan and amazing amenities do not stop there, the kitchen is outfitted with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.

The master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet, separate vanities, a garden soaking tub, and stand up shower. The master bathroom also includes a water closet for added privacy.

This home also features a home office with French doors and a closet that could convert in to an extra bedroom if needed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4946866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have any available units?
1509 Greenspoint Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have?
Some of 1509 Greenspoint Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Greenspoint Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Greenspoint Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1509 Greenspoint Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1509 Greenspoint Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1509 Greenspoint Cir offers parking.
Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1509 Greenspoint Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have a pool?
No, 1509 Greenspoint Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have accessible units?
No, 1509 Greenspoint Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1509 Greenspoint Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1509 Greenspoint Cir has units with dishwashers.

