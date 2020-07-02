1509 Greenspoint Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/15/19 This gorgeous open floor plan 2-story home is located just minutes away from the Golden Triangle Mall, restaurants, hospitals, and is only about 30 minutes from Downtown Dallas!



Upon arrival, you are greeted with mature trees and unique brick siding. In the living room, the rich warm floors, vaulted ceiling, and large windows provide a calming and bright atmosphere. This open floorplan and amazing amenities do not stop there, the kitchen is outfitted with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a breakfast nook.



The master suite is spacious with a walk-in closet, separate vanities, a garden soaking tub, and stand up shower. The master bathroom also includes a water closet for added privacy.



This home also features a home office with French doors and a closet that could convert in to an extra bedroom if needed.



No Pets Allowed



