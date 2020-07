Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Looking for something other than large apartment communities? Then you will love this 2 bedroom duplex. It comes with hard wood floors, fenced back yard, and piece and quite. Fully remodeled on the inside. New floors, re-surfaced countertops. Central AC/Heat installed.



(RLNE1450543)