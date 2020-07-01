All apartments in Denton
Location

1209 Meadow Ridge Drive, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath situated in desirable North Denton area. Ideal family house would also work great for room mates. Spacious living and formal dining features gas log fireplace very inviting for entertaining or group study. Recessed lighting, sky light and ample windows contribute to a very well lit environment. Enjoy cooking with plenty of counter top work space, Refrigerator ( Included ). built in cabinets with under counter lighting plus breakfast nook. Utility Room features built in cabinets with full size Dryer ( Included ). Landscaped and easy maintenance yard a plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have any available units?
1209 Meadow Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Meadow Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Meadow Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

