1209 Meadow Ridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Great 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath situated in desirable North Denton area. Ideal family house would also work great for room mates. Spacious living and formal dining features gas log fireplace very inviting for entertaining or group study. Recessed lighting, sky light and ample windows contribute to a very well lit environment. Enjoy cooking with plenty of counter top work space, Refrigerator ( Included ). built in cabinets with under counter lighting plus breakfast nook. Utility Room features built in cabinets with full size Dryer ( Included ). Landscaped and easy maintenance yard a plus.