117 W Pecan

Are you looking to live in the heart of Downtown Denton among thriving Businesses? This is the Perfect 2 Story Loft with Exposed Brick dwelling for you. Grand Open spaces abound in this space that feeds your creative energy. Beautiful Hardwood Floors greet you on the 1st level. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor in this Open Concept Rental. Has 2 full Bathrooms. Industrial stainless steel Kitchen can fuel great meals. Includes Washer and Dryer inside Utility Room that has a sink. Loft has Industrial feel with modern features. First and Last months rent along with $500 Security Deposit. $40 application fee for each person over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
