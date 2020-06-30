All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 117 W Pecan.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
117 W Pecan
Last updated March 18 2020 at 4:23 PM

117 W Pecan

117 West Pecan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

117 West Pecan Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Are you looking to live in the heart of Downtown Denton among thriving Businesses? This is the Perfect 2 Story Loft with Exposed Brick dwelling for you. Grand Open spaces abound in this space that feeds your creative energy. Beautiful Hardwood Floors greet you on the 1st level. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor in this Open Concept Rental. Has 2 full Bathrooms. Industrial stainless steel Kitchen can fuel great meals. Includes Washer and Dryer inside Utility Room that has a sink. Loft has Industrial feel with modern features. First and Last months rent along with $500 Security Deposit. $40 application fee for each person over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Pecan have any available units?
117 W Pecan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W Pecan have?
Some of 117 W Pecan's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Pecan currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Pecan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Pecan pet-friendly?
No, 117 W Pecan is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 117 W Pecan offer parking?
No, 117 W Pecan does not offer parking.
Does 117 W Pecan have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Pecan offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Pecan have a pool?
No, 117 W Pecan does not have a pool.
Does 117 W Pecan have accessible units?
No, 117 W Pecan does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Pecan have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 W Pecan does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas