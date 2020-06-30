117 W Pecan

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Are you looking to live in the heart of Downtown Denton among thriving Businesses? This is the Perfect 2 Story Loft with Exposed Brick dwelling for you. Grand Open spaces abound in this space that feeds your creative energy. Beautiful Hardwood Floors greet you on the 1st level. Bedrooms are on the 2nd floor in this Open Concept Rental. Has 2 full Bathrooms. Industrial stainless steel Kitchen can fuel great meals. Includes Washer and Dryer inside Utility Room that has a sink. Loft has Industrial feel with modern features. First and Last months rent along with $500 Security Deposit. $40 application fee for each person over the age of 18.