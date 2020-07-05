All apartments in Denton
Denton
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

11320 Brandon Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
garage
For lease in 55 + Active adult gated community of Robson Ranch. Beautiful open floor plan with lots of space to entertain or just relax. Large den, formal dining room, breakfast nook, large enclosed patio, large covered outdoor patio, office or study, oversized two car garage will accommodate golf cart, decked attic storage, newer washer & dryer, Samsung stainless kitchen appliances, gorgeous yard, hardwood floors throughout. Tenant enjoys access to all Robson Ranch activities: swimming pools, golf, pickle ball, softball, crafts, woodshop, fitness gym, bocce and numerous clubs and social events. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11320 Brandon Drive have any available units?
11320 Brandon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11320 Brandon Drive have?
Some of 11320 Brandon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11320 Brandon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11320 Brandon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11320 Brandon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11320 Brandon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 11320 Brandon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11320 Brandon Drive offers parking.
Does 11320 Brandon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11320 Brandon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11320 Brandon Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11320 Brandon Drive has a pool.
Does 11320 Brandon Drive have accessible units?
No, 11320 Brandon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11320 Brandon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11320 Brandon Drive has units with dishwashers.

