11320 Brandon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool garage

For lease in 55 + Active adult gated community of Robson Ranch. Beautiful open floor plan with lots of space to entertain or just relax. Large den, formal dining room, breakfast nook, large enclosed patio, large covered outdoor patio, office or study, oversized two car garage will accommodate golf cart, decked attic storage, newer washer & dryer, Samsung stainless kitchen appliances, gorgeous yard, hardwood floors throughout. Tenant enjoys access to all Robson Ranch activities: swimming pools, golf, pickle ball, softball, crafts, woodshop, fitness gym, bocce and numerous clubs and social events. Home is ready for immediate occupancy.