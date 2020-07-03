All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:00 AM

11101 Balentine

11101 Balentine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11101 Balentine Drive, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fully furnished rental home in the active adult resort community of Robson Ranch is one of the largest Palmera floor plans built here with 2080 sqft. It has an extended kitchen and extended 2 feet in the office, bath, and second bedroom. The bedrooms each have a bay window. Two bedrooms and a study give you some space to spread out. One person MUST be over 40 and no children under 19 allowed to live at Robson. Great home to lease while building in or trying out the lifestyle offered at Robson Ranch. Everything you need is furnished just move in your clothes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11101 Balentine have any available units?
11101 Balentine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11101 Balentine have?
Some of 11101 Balentine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11101 Balentine currently offering any rent specials?
11101 Balentine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11101 Balentine pet-friendly?
No, 11101 Balentine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 11101 Balentine offer parking?
Yes, 11101 Balentine offers parking.
Does 11101 Balentine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11101 Balentine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11101 Balentine have a pool?
No, 11101 Balentine does not have a pool.
Does 11101 Balentine have accessible units?
No, 11101 Balentine does not have accessible units.
Does 11101 Balentine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11101 Balentine has units with dishwashers.

