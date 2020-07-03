11101 Balentine

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This fully furnished rental home in the active adult resort community of Robson Ranch is one of the largest Palmera floor plans built here with 2080 sqft. It has an extended kitchen and extended 2 feet in the office, bath, and second bedroom. The bedrooms each have a bay window. Two bedrooms and a study give you some space to spread out. One person MUST be over 40 and no children under 19 allowed to live at Robson. Great home to lease while building in or trying out the lifestyle offered at Robson Ranch. Everything you need is furnished just move in your clothes!