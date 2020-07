Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

WELCOME HOME TO ONE OF BEST BUYS IN ROBSON RANCH FOR 1 YEAR UNFURNISHED LEASE. BE MESMERIZED BY THIS EVER SO POPULAR ROBSON SIENNA MODEL NESTLED IN THE HEART OF ROBSON RANCH. LARGE OPEN LIGHT AND BRIGHT FLOOR PLAN WITH SPACIOUS GOURMET ISLAND KITCHEN, 2 DINING, 2 BEDROOM PLUS STUDY. DELIGHTFUL RELAXING COURTYARD FACING SOUTH AND FULL LENGTH REAR PATIO WITH BUILT IN GRILLING CENTER. MOVE IN READY AND AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! WON'T LAST!