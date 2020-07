10913 Sandstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WELCOME HOME!EXPERIENCE ROBSON RANCH AT ITS FINEST!6 MONTH LEASE IN EXQUISITE FULLY UPDATED FULLY FURNISHED EVER POPULAR 1876 SQFT PALMERA MODEL WITH OVER 40K IN RECENT UPGRADES.2 BEDROOMS PLUS STUDY ADORNED WITH ALL NEW SPECTACULAR WOOD AND CARPET FLOORS,UPDATED ISLAND KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,2 FULL UPDATED BATHS WITH BEAUTIFUL WALK IN SHOWERS,ALL NEW INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT BACKYARD OASIS WITH FULL LENGTH PATIO,DESIGNER LANDSCAPING,OVERSIZED GARAGE ROOM FOR GOLF CART LIST IS ENDLESS!SEE TO APPRECIATE!SHOWS LIKE A MODEL!COME TASTE,SEE,EXPERIENCE THE LIFESTYLE OF SENIOR ADULT ROBSON RANCH IN 1 OF A KIND MODEL BEFORE ITS GONE!MOVE FAST!WON'T LAST!AGE RESTRICTED AS PER HOA GUIDELINES.NO PETS