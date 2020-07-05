All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 1012 Cruise Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
1012 Cruise Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1012 Cruise Street

1012 Cruise Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1012 Cruise Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in North Denton! This home features an open layout with wood flooring throughout main living area, ceiling fan and wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, and decorative lighting in the dining area. Split bedrooms. Guest bedrooms feature plush carpeting and built-in shelves. Master suite complete with dual sinks, glass shower, and elongated vanity. Covered patio with large fenced backyard. Near local waterpark and conveniently located near 288 and Hwy 380. Denton ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 Cruise Street have any available units?
1012 Cruise Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1012 Cruise Street have?
Some of 1012 Cruise Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 Cruise Street currently offering any rent specials?
1012 Cruise Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 Cruise Street pet-friendly?
No, 1012 Cruise Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 1012 Cruise Street offer parking?
Yes, 1012 Cruise Street offers parking.
Does 1012 Cruise Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 Cruise Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 Cruise Street have a pool?
No, 1012 Cruise Street does not have a pool.
Does 1012 Cruise Street have accessible units?
No, 1012 Cruise Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 Cruise Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 Cruise Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas