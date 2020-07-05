1012 Cruise Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in North Denton! This home features an open layout with wood flooring throughout main living area, ceiling fan and wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, tons of cabinet space, and decorative lighting in the dining area. Split bedrooms. Guest bedrooms feature plush carpeting and built-in shelves. Master suite complete with dual sinks, glass shower, and elongated vanity. Covered patio with large fenced backyard. Near local waterpark and conveniently located near 288 and Hwy 380. Denton ISD.