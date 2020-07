Amenities

Located near Lewisville Lake, this home displays fresh exterior paint, Get comfortable in the spacious living room or next to the wood-burning fireplace of the family room. The master bedroom offers an ensuite bathroom complete with a separate step-in shower, a relaxing garden tub and dual sinks. The open patio is perfect for a delicious cookout.