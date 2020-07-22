304 Sir Brine Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage pool clubhouse fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage media room

Beautiful David Weekly home in highly desired Castle Hills North. Located minutes away from the new Toyota Plano headquarters, 25 minutes from Dallas, 10 minutes from DFW airport and 40 minutes to Fort Worth. Castle Hills has some of the best schools, parks, pools, golf course, club house and is located minutes away from the the hottest new restaurants and entertainment scenes. This home has 4 large bedrooms with an open concept kitchen and family room. Master is located on first story with the study and a half bath. Second story has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, game room and media room.