304 Sir Brine Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:29 PM

304 Sir Brine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Sir Brine Drive, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful David Weekly home in highly desired Castle Hills North. Located minutes away from the new Toyota Plano headquarters, 25 minutes from Dallas, 10 minutes from DFW airport and 40 minutes to Fort Worth. Castle Hills has some of the best schools, parks, pools, golf course, club house and is located minutes away from the the hottest new restaurants and entertainment scenes. This home has 4 large bedrooms with an open concept kitchen and family room. Master is located on first story with the study and a half bath. Second story has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, game room and media room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have any available units?
304 Sir Brine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 304 Sir Brine Drive have?
Some of 304 Sir Brine Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Sir Brine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
304 Sir Brine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Sir Brine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 304 Sir Brine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 304 Sir Brine Drive offers parking.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Sir Brine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 304 Sir Brine Drive has a pool.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have accessible units?
No, 304 Sir Brine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Sir Brine Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Sir Brine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Sir Brine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
