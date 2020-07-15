All apartments in Denton County
16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court

16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court · No Longer Available
Location

16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court, Denton County, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
AWESOME!!!!! Two story house in Prosper with Prosper ISD. House has nice floor plan with 4 Bedrooms with 3.1 baths where the 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, media and game room in upstairs. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and separate office room with french doors in downstairs. Hardwood floors in entrance and all over where the tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Open concept kitchen over looking to the family room, Media room upstairs is pre wired for surround sound. Well maintained backyard has covered patio. Neighborhood has 2 parks, play ground, bike trails and pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have any available units?
16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have?
Some of 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court currently offering any rent specials?
16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court pet-friendly?
No, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court offer parking?
Yes, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court offers parking.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have a pool?
Yes, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court has a pool.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have accessible units?
No, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court does not have units with air conditioning.
