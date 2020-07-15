16417 Stillhouse Hollow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage media room

AWESOME!!!!! Two story house in Prosper with Prosper ISD. House has nice floor plan with 4 Bedrooms with 3.1 baths where the 3 bedrooms with 2 baths, media and game room in upstairs. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and separate office room with french doors in downstairs. Hardwood floors in entrance and all over where the tiles in kitchen and bathrooms. Open concept kitchen over looking to the family room, Media room upstairs is pre wired for surround sound. Well maintained backyard has covered patio. Neighborhood has 2 parks, play ground, bike trails and pools.