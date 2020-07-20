16401 White Rock Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage guest suite

Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs. Game room and three bedrooms upstairs. Open plan w large granite counter top kitchen, dark wood cabinets, tiled flooring; Spacious master suite features sitting area , garden tub, separate vanities, separate shower, & walk in closet. Super community area with Community Pool and Splash Park, Amenity center, playground & parks throughout. Great location and award winning Prosper ISD schools. Now available for showing.