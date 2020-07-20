All apartments in Denton County
16401 White Rock Boulevard
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

16401 White Rock Boulevard

16401 White Rock Boulevard
Location

16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX 75078

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs. Game room and three bedrooms upstairs. Open plan w large granite counter top kitchen, dark wood cabinets, tiled flooring; Spacious master suite features sitting area , garden tub, separate vanities, separate shower, & walk in closet. Super community area with Community Pool and Splash Park, Amenity center, playground & parks throughout. Great location and award winning Prosper ISD schools. Now available for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have any available units?
16401 White Rock Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have?
Some of 16401 White Rock Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16401 White Rock Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
16401 White Rock Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16401 White Rock Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 16401 White Rock Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 16401 White Rock Boulevard offers parking.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16401 White Rock Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 16401 White Rock Boulevard has a pool.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 16401 White Rock Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16401 White Rock Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 16401 White Rock Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 16401 White Rock Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
