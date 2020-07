Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking fireplace game room

PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets. Master Bedroom, study and large family room on the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms, and game room on the second floor. Easy access tp Dallas N Tollway, Highway 380 and major thoroughfare.