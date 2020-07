Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very well maintained 2012 Centex home. Open floor plan, with large rooms. All brick construction, this community resides in the Frisco ISD and is close to retail, shopping, restaurants and the Dallas DNT.

Laminated floor and modern porcelain tile and ceiling fans throughout the whole house. Modern TV wall mount with full motion articulating arm and glass shelf will be available for your flat panel TV