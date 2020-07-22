All apartments in Denton County
1200 Damsel Grey Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

Report This Listing

Location

1200 Damsel Grey Trail, Denton County, TX 75056
Castle Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful corner lot home in the highly desired Castle Hills Community. Close to highly sought after Castle Hills Elementary and the park. New roof and gutter. Enjoy the many amenities of Castle Hills! Step into the grand entry and be greeted with 20-ft ceiling elegant family room, 5 Bed & 4 f-bath. Solid doors, Built-ins.Curved staircase S- sound and Nail down hardwoods. Corner lot, Secondary b-room down N E facing home,granite c-top and SS appliances in chef's kitchen that opens to family room.3 bed,2 bath, media & game up.Walking distance to the playground.Plenty of room for pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have any available units?
1200 Damsel Grey Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have?
Some of 1200 Damsel Grey Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Damsel Grey Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Damsel Grey Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Damsel Grey Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail offers parking.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail has a pool.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have accessible units?
No, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1200 Damsel Grey Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1200 Damsel Grey Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
