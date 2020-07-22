1200 Damsel Grey Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Beautiful corner lot home in the highly desired Castle Hills Community. Close to highly sought after Castle Hills Elementary and the park. New roof and gutter. Enjoy the many amenities of Castle Hills! Step into the grand entry and be greeted with 20-ft ceiling elegant family room, 5 Bed & 4 f-bath. Solid doors, Built-ins.Curved staircase S- sound and Nail down hardwoods. Corner lot, Secondary b-room down N E facing home,granite c-top and SS appliances in chef's kitchen that opens to family room.3 bed,2 bath, media & game up.Walking distance to the playground.Plenty of room for pool.