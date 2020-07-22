11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

WOW, Gated Community. Community Center, Swimming Pool, Play Ground, Soccer Field. Beautiful LENNAR 1 story 4 bed 2 bath. Home, Full Sprinkler System, Full Sod, Ctile, Granite, Ceiling fans, Automatic garage door opener,Dual paneled Low E Vinyl Windows, Programmable Thermostat, Brick exterior, radiant barrier roof decking, 2in. Blinds & Crown Molding throughout. Corner Lot. Energy Star Certified Home. in 2018: new hardwood floor for all rooms. New faucet, new toilets, new roof, new gutters, new water heater, new disposal. MUST SEE IT.