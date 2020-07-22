All apartments in Denton County
11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive.
11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive

11800 Cape Cod Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Cape Cod Springs Drive, Denton County, TX 75034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
WOW, Gated Community. Community Center, Swimming Pool, Play Ground, Soccer Field. Beautiful LENNAR 1 story 4 bed 2 bath. Home, Full Sprinkler System, Full Sod, Ctile, Granite, Ceiling fans, Automatic garage door opener,Dual paneled Low E Vinyl Windows, Programmable Thermostat, Brick exterior, radiant barrier roof decking, 2in. Blinds & Crown Molding throughout. Corner Lot. Energy Star Certified Home. in 2018: new hardwood floor for all rooms. New faucet, new toilets, new roof, new gutters, new water heater, new disposal. MUST SEE IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have any available units?
11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton County, TX.
What amenities does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have?
Some of 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton County.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive offers parking.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive has a pool.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have accessible units?
No, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11800 CAPE COD SPRINGS Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

