6881 S Interstate 35 E

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A very large ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Newly painted, new carpet and new laminate floors. There is a mother in law room and bathroom separate for the other 3 bedrooms. Has country feel! Large carport for covered parking. Storage barn in back of house. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and large dining room for meals. Two living areas with fire place in family room. A must see! Storage buildings in the front part of land not part of lease. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Description and room information are assumed to be correct but prospective tenants must verify all information. Extra land can be leased for live stock for an additional $200 a month.