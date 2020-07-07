All apartments in Corinth
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
6881 S Interstate 35 E
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:23 PM

6881 S Interstate 35 E

6881 S Interstate 35 E · No Longer Available
Location

6881 S Interstate 35 E, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A very large ranch style home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Newly painted, new carpet and new laminate floors. There is a mother in law room and bathroom separate for the other 3 bedrooms. Has country feel! Large carport for covered parking. Storage barn in back of house. Large kitchen with breakfast nook and large dining room for meals. Two living areas with fire place in family room. A must see! Storage buildings in the front part of land not part of lease. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Description and room information are assumed to be correct but prospective tenants must verify all information. Extra land can be leased for live stock for an additional $200 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have any available units?
6881 S Interstate 35 E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have?
Some of 6881 S Interstate 35 E's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6881 S Interstate 35 E currently offering any rent specials?
6881 S Interstate 35 E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6881 S Interstate 35 E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6881 S Interstate 35 E is pet friendly.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E offer parking?
Yes, 6881 S Interstate 35 E offers parking.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6881 S Interstate 35 E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have a pool?
No, 6881 S Interstate 35 E does not have a pool.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have accessible units?
No, 6881 S Interstate 35 E does not have accessible units.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6881 S Interstate 35 E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6881 S Interstate 35 E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6881 S Interstate 35 E does not have units with air conditioning.

