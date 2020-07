Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

One Story house at great location in Denton boasts for 2223sf with 4 bedrooms granite counter tops, classic dark color cabinets, rounded corners throughout. Huge family room. Huge master suite. Close to highways and main roads, shopping, restaurants. Very close to schools. Hurry, come to see this brand new house! You will love it!. House will available from Jun 1st