Corinth, TX
3408 Bellview Drive
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:46 AM

3408 Bellview Drive

3408 Bellview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3408 Bellview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Super clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 bath house in the Fairview subdivision. Come see this cozy home ready for move-in. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, nice backsplash, granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms with carpet and ample closet space. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and wood floors. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. House is located in a desirable neighborhood. Large backyard. Easy access to highways, restaurants, and shops. Come out and check this great rental property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3408 Bellview Drive have any available units?
3408 Bellview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3408 Bellview Drive have?
Some of 3408 Bellview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3408 Bellview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3408 Bellview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3408 Bellview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3408 Bellview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3408 Bellview Drive offers parking.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3408 Bellview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive have a pool?
No, 3408 Bellview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3408 Bellview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3408 Bellview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3408 Bellview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3408 Bellview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

