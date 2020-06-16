3408 Bellview Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Super clean and well maintained 3 bedrooms 2 bath house in the Fairview subdivision. Come see this cozy home ready for move-in. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, nice backsplash, granite countertops. Spacious bedrooms with carpet and ample closet space. Living room with wood-burning fireplace and wood floors. Large master bedroom with master bathroom. House is located in a desirable neighborhood. Large backyard. Easy access to highways, restaurants, and shops. Come out and check this great rental property.