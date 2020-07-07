All apartments in Corinth
3401 Meadowview Drive

3401 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Meadowview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
This great home sits on a beautiful corner lot and is ready for your family! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, study with built-in shelving but no closet or doors to use as another bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, oven-range, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Utility closet off of the kitchen area for full size washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Applicants 18+ complete app and pay $60 app fee, provide color copy of DL's, 2 mths paystubs and current rental history ref. **Owner may approve of 1 small dog only, no cats, no aggressive breeds, get pet pre-approved in advance to save time. DON'T MISS THIS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
3401 Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3401 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 3401 Meadowview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Meadowview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Meadowview Drive offers parking.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 Meadowview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 3401 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3401 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Meadowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Meadowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

