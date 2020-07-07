3401 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pet friendly

This great home sits on a beautiful corner lot and is ready for your family! 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, cozy living room with fireplace, study with built-in shelving but no closet or doors to use as another bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, oven-range, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Utility closet off of the kitchen area for full size washer and dryer. Large fenced backyard is great for entertaining family and friends. Applicants 18+ complete app and pay $60 app fee, provide color copy of DL's, 2 mths paystubs and current rental history ref. **Owner may approve of 1 small dog only, no cats, no aggressive breeds, get pet pre-approved in advance to save time. DON'T MISS THIS!