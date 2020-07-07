All apartments in Corinth
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
3351 Forest Glen Drive
Last updated July 29 2019 at 2:37 AM

3351 Forest Glen Drive

3351 Forest Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Forest Glen Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous one story home in desirable Corinth neighborhood! Stunning neighborhood with tons of trees and gated entrance is ideal for privacy! Home opens to large living room featuring gorgeous brick fireplace, custom built ins, and beamed high ceiling! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary vent, and dining room flow into utility room and full bedroom and bathroom! Master suite includes jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet with sky light flooding bathroom with natural light! Covered patio overlooks massive backyard and community pool, and tennis court! Unique neighborhood, amazing amenities! Highest rated Hawk elementary with incredible Special Ed program!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have any available units?
3351 Forest Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have?
Some of 3351 Forest Glen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Forest Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Forest Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Forest Glen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3351 Forest Glen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3351 Forest Glen Drive offers parking.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Forest Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3351 Forest Glen Drive has a pool.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3351 Forest Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3351 Forest Glen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Forest Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Forest Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

