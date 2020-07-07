3351 Forest Glen Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous one story home in desirable Corinth neighborhood! Stunning neighborhood with tons of trees and gated entrance is ideal for privacy! Home opens to large living room featuring gorgeous brick fireplace, custom built ins, and beamed high ceiling! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, contemporary vent, and dining room flow into utility room and full bedroom and bathroom! Master suite includes jetted tub, separate shower, dual vanities, and walk in closet with sky light flooding bathroom with natural light! Covered patio overlooks massive backyard and community pool, and tennis court! Unique neighborhood, amazing amenities! Highest rated Hawk elementary with incredible Special Ed program!!