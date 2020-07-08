3307 Poseidon Drive

Amenities
Just in time for BACK TO SCHOOL!! Hard to find 4 Bedroom! Nicely freshened up with NEW Wood Look Vinyl floors in Living, Hall, and all Bedrooms! Tile Shower in Master Bath with separate tub. Spacious Master and 3 extra bedrooms! Large Back yard in a quiet area that is walking distance to Corinth Elementary!
Includes Refrigerator. Bring your own Washer & Dryer. Pets will be a case by case basis. TAR Application for each person 18 years of age and older is $40 each. Will also need copy of DL and most recent pay stubs or proof of income.