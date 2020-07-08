3307 Poseidon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Just in time for BACK TO SCHOOL!! Hard to find 4 Bedroom! Nicely freshened up with NEW Wood Look Vinyl floors in Living, Hall, and all Bedrooms! Tile Shower in Master Bath with separate tub. Spacious Master and 3 extra bedrooms! Large Back yard in a quiet area that is walking distance to Corinth Elementary!

Includes Refrigerator. Bring your own Washer & Dryer. Pets will be a case by case basis. TAR Application for each person 18 years of age and older is $40 each. Will also need copy of DL and most recent pay stubs or proof of income.