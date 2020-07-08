All apartments in Corinth
3307 Poseidon Drive

3307 Poseidon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Poseidon Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just in time for BACK TO SCHOOL!! Hard to find 4 Bedroom! Nicely freshened up with NEW Wood Look Vinyl floors in Living, Hall, and all Bedrooms! Tile Shower in Master Bath with separate tub. Spacious Master and 3 extra bedrooms! Large Back yard in a quiet area that is walking distance to Corinth Elementary!
Includes Refrigerator. Bring your own Washer & Dryer. Pets will be a case by case basis. TAR Application for each person 18 years of age and older is $40 each. Will also need copy of DL and most recent pay stubs or proof of income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have any available units?
3307 Poseidon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3307 Poseidon Drive have?
Some of 3307 Poseidon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Poseidon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Poseidon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Poseidon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 Poseidon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Poseidon Drive offers parking.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 Poseidon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have a pool?
No, 3307 Poseidon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3307 Poseidon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 Poseidon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Poseidon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 Poseidon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

