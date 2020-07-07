All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 3304 Fairview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
3304 Fairview Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 3:45 AM

3304 Fairview Drive

3304 Fairview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3304 Fairview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss out on this great rental. 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Fairview subdivision. Fresh paint throughout the house, the kitchen has black appliances, updated tile in kitchen, updated fixtures. This beautiful home is ready for new tenants. Great features include laminate wood flooring, dual sinks garden tub and ceramic tile in master bath, split bedrooms, open floor plan, large back yard with covered porch, window seat in secondary bedroom, filtered water line to fridge, and dual skylights. Don't miss out! $35 lease application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3304 Fairview Drive have any available units?
3304 Fairview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3304 Fairview Drive have?
Some of 3304 Fairview Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3304 Fairview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3304 Fairview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3304 Fairview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3304 Fairview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3304 Fairview Drive offers parking.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3304 Fairview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive have a pool?
No, 3304 Fairview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3304 Fairview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3304 Fairview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3304 Fairview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3304 Fairview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District