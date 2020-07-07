3304 Fairview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss out on this great rental. 3 Bedroom 2 bath in Fairview subdivision. Fresh paint throughout the house, the kitchen has black appliances, updated tile in kitchen, updated fixtures. This beautiful home is ready for new tenants. Great features include laminate wood flooring, dual sinks garden tub and ceramic tile in master bath, split bedrooms, open floor plan, large back yard with covered porch, window seat in secondary bedroom, filtered water line to fridge, and dual skylights. Don't miss out! $35 lease application fee per adult.