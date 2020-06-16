All apartments in Corinth
3219 Meadowview Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:42 AM

3219 Meadowview Drive

3219 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Meadowview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Available November 20th! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light and bright! Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Nice kitchen with refrigerator, electric cooktop, microwave, & dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with door to backyard patio. Master bath offers shower, 2 sinks, and vanity sitting area. Fenced backyard! Fresh Paint! New carpet will be installed in all 3 bedrooms once tenants vacate. Washer, Dryer, & Fridge included! Convenient location to schools and 35!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
3219 Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3219 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 3219 Meadowview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3219 Meadowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3219 Meadowview Drive offers parking.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 Meadowview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 3219 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 3219 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3219 Meadowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Meadowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

