3219 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Coming Soon! Available November 20th! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is light and bright! Large family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Nice kitchen with refrigerator, electric cooktop, microwave, & dishwasher. Spacious master bedroom with door to backyard patio. Master bath offers shower, 2 sinks, and vanity sitting area. Fenced backyard! Fresh Paint! New carpet will be installed in all 3 bedrooms once tenants vacate. Washer, Dryer, & Fridge included! Convenient location to schools and 35!