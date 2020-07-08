All apartments in Corinth
3206 Palos Verdes Drive

3206 Palos Verdes Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Palos Verdes Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Fantastic home in desirable Corinth now available. Open kitchen boosts stainless steel appliances and modern ceramic tile. The three bedroom and two bath home is updated throughout including new paint. House is immaculate and ready for your family. Large backyard ideal for barbecues and outdoor relaxation. Close to Guyer High School for your kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have any available units?
3206 Palos Verdes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have?
Some of 3206 Palos Verdes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3206 Palos Verdes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Palos Verdes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Palos Verdes Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive offer parking?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have a pool?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have accessible units?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Palos Verdes Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Palos Verdes Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

