3206 Palos Verdes Drive

Fantastic home in desirable Corinth now available. Open kitchen boosts stainless steel appliances and modern ceramic tile. The three bedroom and two bath home is updated throughout including new paint. House is immaculate and ready for your family. Large backyard ideal for barbecues and outdoor relaxation. Close to Guyer High School for your kids.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
