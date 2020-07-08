3206 Palos Verdes Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Fantastic home in desirable Corinth now available. Open kitchen boosts stainless steel appliances and modern ceramic tile. The three bedroom and two bath home is updated throughout including new paint. House is immaculate and ready for your family. Large backyard ideal for barbecues and outdoor relaxation. Close to Guyer High School for your kids.