All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2804 Wandering Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2804 Wandering Oak Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

2804 Wandering Oak Drive

2804 Wandering Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2804 Wandering Oak Dr, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this move in ready 4 bedroom home in Corinth! The open floor plan flows flawlessly as you are welcomed through the front door into the dining room or second living room. The kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and is open to the family room. The master bedroom is oversized and features a private bathroom with custom bowl sink vanities and walk in closet. One secondary bedroom offers built-in shelves and could easily be used as an office. Relax on your covered patio with fenced backyard. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have any available units?
2804 Wandering Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have?
Some of 2804 Wandering Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Wandering Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Wandering Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Wandering Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2804 Wandering Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2804 Wandering Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District