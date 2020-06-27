2804 Wandering Oak Drive

Amenities

Come see this move in ready 4 bedroom home in Corinth! The open floor plan flows flawlessly as you are welcomed through the front door into the dining room or second living room. The kitchen offers freshly painted cabinets, granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and is open to the family room. The master bedroom is oversized and features a private bathroom with custom bowl sink vanities and walk in closet. One secondary bedroom offers built-in shelves and could easily be used as an office. Relax on your covered patio with fenced backyard. Come see today!