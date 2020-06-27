2722 Windstone

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets playground fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage

Gorgeous and homey- COME SEE! Extra clean and well maintained single-story home in quiet, hidden-gem of a neighborhood! Small subdivision with community greenbelt and playground area, close to I-35E and FM2499 for easy commute. Excellent Denton ISD schools. Light, bright and airy floor plan with large formal area in front, kitchen, eating area, den overlook small backyard with trees and shrubs. 2-car garage with an EXTRA bay for STORAGE or WORKSHOP area. Neutral paint, split master is large with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with walk in closets.