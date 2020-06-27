All apartments in Corinth
Corinth, TX
2722 Windstone
2722 Windstone

2722 Windstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Windstone Way, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Gorgeous and homey- COME SEE! Extra clean and well maintained single-story home in quiet, hidden-gem of a neighborhood! Small subdivision with community greenbelt and playground area, close to I-35E and FM2499 for easy commute. Excellent Denton ISD schools. Light, bright and airy floor plan with large formal area in front, kitchen, eating area, den overlook small backyard with trees and shrubs. 2-car garage with an EXTRA bay for STORAGE or WORKSHOP area. Neutral paint, split master is large with large bathroom and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are nicely sized with walk in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Windstone have any available units?
2722 Windstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2722 Windstone have?
Some of 2722 Windstone's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Windstone currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Windstone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Windstone pet-friendly?
No, 2722 Windstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2722 Windstone offer parking?
Yes, 2722 Windstone offers parking.
Does 2722 Windstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Windstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Windstone have a pool?
No, 2722 Windstone does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Windstone have accessible units?
No, 2722 Windstone does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Windstone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 Windstone has units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Windstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Windstone does not have units with air conditioning.
