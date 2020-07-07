All apartments in Corinth
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:49 AM

2610 Wandering Oak Drive

2610 Wandering Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2610 Wandering Oak Dr, Corinth, TX 76208

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
media room
3/2/2 - 5 minutes from Lake!!! - Open House Sunday - Property Id: 115893

Charming Pulte home in the desirable Thousand Oaks subdivision of Corinth! This is a 3/2/2 with vaulted ceilings in Living room and 10 foot ceilings in the bedrooms and kitchen. There is a large, bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, a separate dining area, a breakfast nook and a gas fireplace. Large master suite with garden tub and stand-alone shower with large walk in closet. Fenced back yard with mature shade trees and patio for grilling / entertaining.

Great area - only minutes from Lake and marina. Lots of new restaurants, shopping, theaters.

For video tour go to: https://youtu.be/YyidPGi6H-M

Fantastic Location -
Great Lake Dallas Schools!
5 minutes from the Lake Lewisville
12 minutes from UNT
20 minutes from the DFW airport
35 minutes from American Airlines Center

Rent: 1550
Deposit: 1750
Available in early May
Accepting Applications

Sorry - No Pets / No smoking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115893
Property Id 115893

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4878108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have any available units?
2610 Wandering Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have?
Some of 2610 Wandering Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2610 Wandering Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Wandering Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Wandering Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive offer parking?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Wandering Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Wandering Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

