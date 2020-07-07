2610 Wandering Oak Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

3/2/2 - 5 minutes from Lake!!! - Open House Sunday - Property Id: 115893



Charming Pulte home in the desirable Thousand Oaks subdivision of Corinth! This is a 3/2/2 with vaulted ceilings in Living room and 10 foot ceilings in the bedrooms and kitchen. There is a large, bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, a separate dining area, a breakfast nook and a gas fireplace. Large master suite with garden tub and stand-alone shower with large walk in closet. Fenced back yard with mature shade trees and patio for grilling / entertaining.



Great area - only minutes from Lake and marina. Lots of new restaurants, shopping, theaters.



For video tour go to: https://youtu.be/YyidPGi6H-M



Fantastic Location -

Great Lake Dallas Schools!

5 minutes from the Lake Lewisville

12 minutes from UNT

20 minutes from the DFW airport

35 minutes from American Airlines Center



Rent: 1550

Deposit: 1750

Available in early May

Accepting Applications



Sorry - No Pets / No smoking

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/115893

Property Id 115893



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4878108)