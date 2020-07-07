2610 Wandering Oak Drive

Amenities
3/2/2 - 5 minutes from Lake!!! - Open House Sunday - Property Id: 115893
Charming Pulte home in the desirable Thousand Oaks subdivision of Corinth! This is a 3/2/2 with vaulted ceilings in Living room and 10 foot ceilings in the bedrooms and kitchen. There is a large, bright kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, a separate dining area, a breakfast nook and a gas fireplace. Large master suite with garden tub and stand-alone shower with large walk in closet. Fenced back yard with mature shade trees and patio for grilling / entertaining.
Great area - only minutes from Lake and marina. Lots of new restaurants, shopping, theaters.
For video tour go to: https://youtu.be/YyidPGi6H-M
Fantastic Location -
Great Lake Dallas Schools!
5 minutes from the Lake Lewisville
12 minutes from UNT
20 minutes from the DFW airport
35 minutes from American Airlines Center
Rent: 1550
Deposit: 1750
Available in early May
Accepting Applications
Sorry - No Pets / No smoking
