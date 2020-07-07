All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2523 Meadowview Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2523 Meadowview Drive
Last updated March 7 2020 at 10:46 PM

2523 Meadowview Drive

2523 Meadowview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2523 Meadowview Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PETS WELCOME! Very cozy 1 story home in prime location just minutes from I 35E! This 3-2-2 has split bedrooms, wood look flooring in family room, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks dining and family room. Beautiful spacious rear yard with trees and HUGE walk in storage building -109 SF. Oversized patio for lots of furniture for relaxation and entertaining. WASHER & DRYER REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. 50.00 appl. fee per person over 18. Income needs to be 3 times the rent. Owner will review appl. then invite tenant to pay appl. fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
2523 Meadowview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2523 Meadowview Drive have?
Some of 2523 Meadowview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 Meadowview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Meadowview Drive offers parking.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 Meadowview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 2523 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 2523 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Meadowview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 Meadowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District