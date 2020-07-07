2523 Meadowview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

PETS WELCOME! Very cozy 1 story home in prime location just minutes from I 35E! This 3-2-2 has split bedrooms, wood look flooring in family room, carpet in bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks dining and family room. Beautiful spacious rear yard with trees and HUGE walk in storage building -109 SF. Oversized patio for lots of furniture for relaxation and entertaining. WASHER & DRYER REFRIGERATOR IS INCLUDED. 50.00 appl. fee per person over 18. Income needs to be 3 times the rent. Owner will review appl. then invite tenant to pay appl. fee.