All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 2417 Wildwood Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
2417 Wildwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2417 Wildwood Lane

2417 Wildwood St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2417 Wildwood St, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! This home has plenty of room for your family with 2 living areas, fireplace, 2 dining areas, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen is open to family room. Separate utility room. Formal living room and dining room combo could be used for many other things like a playroom, office, etc. Highly sought after Guyer High School District. Convenient to shopping, schools, restaurants, churches, medical facilities and I-35. You don't want to miss this one!! PETS NEED APPROVAL, no aggressive breeds! Each applicant age 18+ to submit TAR app with $50 app fee by money order,DL,2 mos.Income proof,past and current rental history references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have any available units?
2417 Wildwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2417 Wildwood Lane have?
Some of 2417 Wildwood Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 Wildwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2417 Wildwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 Wildwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 Wildwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 Wildwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 Wildwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District