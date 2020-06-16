2417 Wildwood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!! This home has plenty of room for your family with 2 living areas, fireplace, 2 dining areas, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! Kitchen is open to family room. Separate utility room. Formal living room and dining room combo could be used for many other things like a playroom, office, etc. Highly sought after Guyer High School District. Convenient to shopping, schools, restaurants, churches, medical facilities and I-35. You don't want to miss this one!! PETS NEED APPROVAL, no aggressive breeds! Each applicant age 18+ to submit TAR app with $50 app fee by money order,DL,2 mos.Income proof,past and current rental history references.