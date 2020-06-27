2407 Mallory Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great Location on an Over-sized Corner Lot with a Community Pool! Practical Open Floor Plan with Split bedrooms. Large 3rd bedroom with Bay Window. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with 42 in. Cabinets & Breakfast Bar, Opening to a Large Family Room with Inviting Gas Log Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Master Bedroom with a large Bathroom including a Jetted Tub,Walk-in Shower & Double Sinks. Huge Backyard with Covered Patio. Hurry, Won't Last!



Pets limited to 2 cats or dogs with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.