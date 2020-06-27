All apartments in Corinth
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 PM

2407 Mallory Drive

2407 Mallory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2407 Mallory Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Location on an Over-sized Corner Lot with a Community Pool! Practical Open Floor Plan with Split bedrooms. Large 3rd bedroom with Bay Window. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen with 42 in. Cabinets & Breakfast Bar, Opening to a Large Family Room with Inviting Gas Log Fireplace. Vaulted Ceilings, Huge Master Bedroom with a large Bathroom including a Jetted Tub,Walk-in Shower & Double Sinks. Huge Backyard with Covered Patio. Hurry, Won't Last!

Pets limited to 2 cats or dogs with a $300 per pet, non-refundable pet acceptance fee. Must include photo of applicant with pet(s) as part of the application. NO SMOKING IN THE HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 Mallory Drive have any available units?
2407 Mallory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 2407 Mallory Drive have?
Some of 2407 Mallory Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 Mallory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2407 Mallory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 Mallory Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2407 Mallory Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2407 Mallory Drive offers parking.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 Mallory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2407 Mallory Drive has a pool.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive have accessible units?
No, 2407 Mallory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2407 Mallory Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 Mallory Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 Mallory Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

