Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE MID TO LATE JUNE!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage in Eagle Pass at Oakmont. Home features granite countertops, hardwood floors, sparkling pool & spa, furnished media equipment, and so much more! Easy access to I-35, 2499, shopping, restaurants, and feeds into the highly desired Hawk, Crownover, and Guyer schools! Yard & pool maintained by Landlord; App fee is $45 for 18 & up; pet restrictions apply.