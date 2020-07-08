All apartments in Corinth
Find more places like 1707 Falcon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corinth, TX
/
1707 Falcon Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:31 AM

1707 Falcon Drive

1707 Falcon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corinth
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1707 Falcon Drive, Corinth, TX 76210

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY 4-1-2020 or sooner. Beautiful, one story 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. It has a clever layout with kitchen in the center and the Master bedroom split from the other 3 bedrooms. Enjoy a walk-in pantry and ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. The Master suite features a two walk-in closets, dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. This home is short drive to Meadowview Park hiking area, shopping centers with easy access to I-35E and 2499. Zoned for highly-rated Hawk Elementary School, Guyer High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Falcon Drive have any available units?
1707 Falcon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corinth, TX.
What amenities does 1707 Falcon Drive have?
Some of 1707 Falcon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Falcon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Falcon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Falcon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Falcon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corinth.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Falcon Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Falcon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 Falcon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Falcon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Falcon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Falcon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Falcon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Lakeview
3300 South Garrison Road
Corinth, TX 76201
Preserve at Pecan Creek
6303 W Shady Shores Rd
Corinth, TX 76208
Millennium Place
6651 S I-35 E
Corinth, TX 76210
Oxford at the Boulevard
2010 S Corinth St
Corinth, TX 76210

Similar Pages

Corinth 1 BedroomsCorinth 2 Bedrooms
Corinth Apartments with GymCorinth Apartments with Pool
Corinth Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TX
Richland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District