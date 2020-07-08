1707 Falcon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY 4-1-2020 or sooner. Beautiful, one story 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home. It has a clever layout with kitchen in the center and the Master bedroom split from the other 3 bedrooms. Enjoy a walk-in pantry and ample counter and cabinet space in the kitchen. The Master suite features a two walk-in closets, dual sinks, and a separate tub and shower. This home is short drive to Meadowview Park hiking area, shopping centers with easy access to I-35E and 2499. Zoned for highly-rated Hawk Elementary School, Guyer High School.