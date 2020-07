Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now. This is an open floor plan brick house located in the desirable OAKMOUNT area. Situated on almost .40 acre with easy access to I-35E and FM2499 Updated flooring and appliances with large walk-in master closet, duel vanities, large open kitchen to family room, and recently built storage shed. Great schools with-in walking distance and plenty of community amenities to keep everyone in your family happy. Listing Agent is the owner of the home.