Converse, TX
9712 Appellate Rise
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

9712 Appellate Rise

9712 Appellate Rise
Location

9712 Appellate Rise, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom home in Mirmar Community! - This beauty home sits in a semi-cul-de-sac & backs up to a greenbelt! Newly renovated, this home has brand new vinyl flooring throughout! Covered patio, 2 car garage w/auto opener, refrigerator, breakfast bar, 2 living areas, 2 dining areas w/ dual entry doors to utility room in center of home. Easy access to Randolph AFB, Ft Sam Houston/BAMC, 1604/I-10/35 & IKEA!

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5569228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9712 Appellate Rise have any available units?
9712 Appellate Rise doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9712 Appellate Rise have?
Some of 9712 Appellate Rise's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9712 Appellate Rise currently offering any rent specials?
9712 Appellate Rise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9712 Appellate Rise pet-friendly?
Yes, 9712 Appellate Rise is pet friendly.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise offer parking?
Yes, 9712 Appellate Rise offers parking.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9712 Appellate Rise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise have a pool?
No, 9712 Appellate Rise does not have a pool.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise have accessible units?
No, 9712 Appellate Rise does not have accessible units.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise have units with dishwashers?
No, 9712 Appellate Rise does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9712 Appellate Rise have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9712 Appellate Rise has units with air conditioning.
