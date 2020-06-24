All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9522 Ascending Port.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9522 Ascending Port
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:25 AM

9522 Ascending Port

9522 Ascending Port · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9522 Ascending Port, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Ascending Port have any available units?
9522 Ascending Port doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 9522 Ascending Port currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Ascending Port is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Ascending Port pet-friendly?
Yes, 9522 Ascending Port is pet friendly.
Does 9522 Ascending Port offer parking?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not offer parking.
Does 9522 Ascending Port have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Ascending Port have a pool?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not have a pool.
Does 9522 Ascending Port have accessible units?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Ascending Port have units with dishwashers?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9522 Ascending Port have units with air conditioning?
No, 9522 Ascending Port does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas