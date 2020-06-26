Amenities

8707 VISTA DE NUBES Available 08/12/19 8707 Vista De Nubes, Converse, TX. 78109 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with a 1 car garage. Conveniently located in the Northeast area, close to Loop 1604, Loop 410, and IH35. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Fort Sam Houston. Please verify schools if important.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



