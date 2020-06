Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage media room

Beautiful and ready to be moved into. Two-story, open floor plan with natural light. Home features 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with office and media room. Living room down stairs with huge family loft upstairs. Great kitchen with big island and stainless steel appliances. Equipped with major energy saving solar panels, water softener and covered patio. Neighborhood offers park & playground. Ready to be called home!