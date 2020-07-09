8203 COPPER GATE

Amenities

Location location location. Across 1604 from Randolph AFB. Single story home that has recently been painted inside. No carpet in the house. Large living/dining combo. Master split from other bedrooms with large walk-in closet. Covered patio and storage shed. Check schools if important. **just bring your own refrigerator and ready to go!!!