Location location location. Across 1604 from Randolph AFB. Single story home that has recently been painted inside. No carpet in the house. Large living/dining combo. Master split from other bedrooms with large walk-in closet. Covered patio and storage shed. Check schools if important. **just bring your own refrigerator and ready to go!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have any available units?
8203 COPPER GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8203 COPPER GATE have?
Some of 8203 COPPER GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 COPPER GATE currently offering any rent specials?
8203 COPPER GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.