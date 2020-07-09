All apartments in Converse
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

8203 COPPER GATE

8203 Copper Gate · No Longer Available
Location

8203 Copper Gate, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location location location. Across 1604 from Randolph AFB. Single story home that has recently been painted inside. No carpet in the house. Large living/dining combo. Master split from other bedrooms with large walk-in closet. Covered patio and storage shed. Check schools if important. **just bring your own refrigerator and ready to go!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8203 COPPER GATE have any available units?
8203 COPPER GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 8203 COPPER GATE have?
Some of 8203 COPPER GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 COPPER GATE currently offering any rent specials?
8203 COPPER GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 COPPER GATE pet-friendly?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE offer parking?
Yes, 8203 COPPER GATE offers parking.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have a pool?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE does not have a pool.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have accessible units?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 COPPER GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 COPPER GATE does not have units with air conditioning.

