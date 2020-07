Amenities

fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities

Lovely Single Story In Glenloch Farms! - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Glenloch Farms! Great floorplan with lots of ceramic tile throughout the house and a fireplace in the living room! Convenient location with easy access to Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston. This is a must see! Application fee is $60 per adult.



(RLNE4565720)