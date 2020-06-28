7910 Sterling Manor

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home In Glenlock Farms! - Gorgeous Open Floorplan with AMAZING VIEW! 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Glenlock Farms. Master bedroom is downstairs with private master bath suite offers dual vanity, separate tub & shower, HUGE walk-in closet. Living area open to kitchen and breakfast room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet and counterop space. Formal living and formal dining room of the entrance. Upstairs you walk into family room with 3 bedrooms that share a jack-n-jill bathroom. Secondary bedrooms have high ceilings and spacious walk-in closets as well. Lots of nice upgrades! Conveniently located in Converse, TX with easy access to JBSA Randolph AFB, Ft. Sam Houston and IH-10. This is a must see!



