Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities

COPPERFIELD - Great home located near Randolph AFB. Granite countertops, plenty of cabinets, and tile splash in kitchen. Secondary Bedroom and Full Bath downstairs. Deep lot, so plenty of yard. Nice deck in back to relax and enjoy coffee in morning. This one will not last! Hurry and bring your clients!!



(RLNE3351630)