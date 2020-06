Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage new construction

Cute 2 story with great curb appeal this brand new home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a game room. Wood vinyl plank flooring, faux wood blinds, and ceiling fans. Open floor plan with brand new kitchen stainless appliances including refrigerator to be installed before move-in. 2 pet max. Move-in will be no sooner than 5 days after deposit is received & lease is signed.