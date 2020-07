Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This adorable 1 story home offers an open floor plan with 2 living rooms. With a location convenient to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment venues, this Rausch Coleman community is the perfect place to rent a new home. The Ackerman Gardens community is less than 10 miles from Ft. Sam Houston and Randolph Air Force Base. $250 off first month's rent if an application is received by June 1st, 2020! Move in will be no sooner than 5 days after deposit is received & lease is signed.