3723 Aranda Fields

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home close to Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston - *** Holiday Special!! One month free with the signing of an 18 month lease!***



Wonderful two story home in Windfield community, just off Binz-Engleman near Foster Road. Home is close to all 3 schools, shopping, freeways, downtown San Antonio and tourist attractions. Great location, nice subdivision and home has a large garden tub, separate shower, huge master bedroom, and as recently painted inside. You will love this one, see it first, it will not last. Verify schools, boundaries may have changed.



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

$8.00/month administration fee

$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own

$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3390023)