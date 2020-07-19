All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 3723 Aranda Fields.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
3723 Aranda Fields
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3723 Aranda Fields

3723 Aranda Flds · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3723 Aranda Flds, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home close to Randolph AFB and Ft. Sam Houston - *** Holiday Special!! One month free with the signing of an 18 month lease!***

Wonderful two story home in Windfield community, just off Binz-Engleman near Foster Road. Home is close to all 3 schools, shopping, freeways, downtown San Antonio and tourist attractions. Great location, nice subdivision and home has a large garden tub, separate shower, huge master bedroom, and as recently painted inside. You will love this one, see it first, it will not last. Verify schools, boundaries may have changed.

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
$8.00/month administration fee
$12.50/month tenant liability insurance or supply your own
$20.00/month AC preventative maintenance program

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $55 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3390023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3723 Aranda Fields have any available units?
3723 Aranda Fields doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 3723 Aranda Fields currently offering any rent specials?
3723 Aranda Fields is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3723 Aranda Fields pet-friendly?
Yes, 3723 Aranda Fields is pet friendly.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields offer parking?
No, 3723 Aranda Fields does not offer parking.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3723 Aranda Fields does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields have a pool?
No, 3723 Aranda Fields does not have a pool.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields have accessible units?
No, 3723 Aranda Fields does not have accessible units.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields have units with dishwashers?
No, 3723 Aranda Fields does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3723 Aranda Fields have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3723 Aranda Fields has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Accessible ApartmentsConverse Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Converse Apartments with Washer-DryersBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TX
Buda, TXLockhart, TXAlamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX
Bulverde, TXCastroville, TXWimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityTexas Lutheran University
Austin Community College District