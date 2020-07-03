All apartments in Converse
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

309 AVENUE D

309 Avenue D · No Longer Available
Location

309 Avenue D, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom rental home in Converse, Texas. - Cozy 3 bedroom in quiet neighborhood. Property is close to shopping and schools. Nice large fenced yard with 2 storage sheds and one car garage.

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1100
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable
Cleaning Deposit: $150

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, at least one applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE5685191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 AVENUE D have any available units?
309 AVENUE D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 309 AVENUE D currently offering any rent specials?
309 AVENUE D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 AVENUE D pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 AVENUE D is pet friendly.
Does 309 AVENUE D offer parking?
Yes, 309 AVENUE D offers parking.
Does 309 AVENUE D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 AVENUE D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 AVENUE D have a pool?
No, 309 AVENUE D does not have a pool.
Does 309 AVENUE D have accessible units?
No, 309 AVENUE D does not have accessible units.
Does 309 AVENUE D have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 AVENUE D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 309 AVENUE D have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 AVENUE D does not have units with air conditioning.

