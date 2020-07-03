309 AVENUE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 bedroom rental home in Converse, Texas. - Cozy 3 bedroom in quiet neighborhood. Property is close to shopping and schools. Nice large fenced yard with 2 storage sheds and one car garage.



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1100

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

Cleaning Deposit: $150



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, at least one applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



(RLNE5685191)