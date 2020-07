Amenities

This charming home available for rent is less than 2 years old!!! Move in ready 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom home with over 1640 sq ft of living space. Contemporary one-story home features an open floor plan with beautiful modern flooring. Both the kitchen and utility room feature new appliances. Spacious backyard with privacy fence with no backside neighbors is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Home is conveniently located in the northeast part of San Antonio near Randolph AFB, I-10 & 1604. Home available for rent to applicants with a combined household income of at least $4,950/month.