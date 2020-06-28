All apartments in Converse
10214 Shawnee Bluff
Last updated October 22 2019 at 8:31 PM

10214 Shawnee Bluff

10214 Shawnee Blf · No Longer Available
Location

10214 Shawnee Blf, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
Remarkable 4 bed 2.5 bath home available to rent. This property features wood floors throughout the 1st floor, high ceilings, 2 eating areas, master suite down, media & game room. Gourmet kitchen over looks living area & will come equipped w/ all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Additional upgrades will include gravel landscaping w/built in fire pit & added storage system & lighting in the garage. This property won't last.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have any available units?
10214 Shawnee Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have?
Some of 10214 Shawnee Bluff's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10214 Shawnee Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
10214 Shawnee Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10214 Shawnee Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff offer parking?
Yes, 10214 Shawnee Bluff offers parking.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have a pool?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have accessible units?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10214 Shawnee Bluff have units with air conditioning?
No, 10214 Shawnee Bluff does not have units with air conditioning.
