10214 Shawnee Bluff

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Remarkable 4 bed 2.5 bath home available to rent. This property features wood floors throughout the 1st floor, high ceilings, 2 eating areas, master suite down, media & game room. Gourmet kitchen over looks living area & will come equipped w/ all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Additional upgrades will include gravel landscaping w/built in fire pit & added storage system & lighting in the garage. This property won't last.

