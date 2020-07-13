All apartments in Conroe
Find more places like Abbey at Conroe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conroe, TX
/
Abbey at Conroe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

Abbey at Conroe

231 Interstate 45 N · (936) 417-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Conroe
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

231 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 21617 · Avail. Aug 7

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 519 sqft

Unit 1312 · Avail. Oct 6

$720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Unit 21808 · Avail. Aug 18

$720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2508 · Avail. Jul 21

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Unit 2502 · Avail. now

$985

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbey at Conroe.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
internet access
e-payments
hot tub
Welcome to The Abbey at Conroe, a gated one and two bedroom apartment and townhome community in Conroe, Texas. In our picturesque apartments, you'll enjoy peaceful, private spaces and still have top-rated dining and outdoor activities within reach. With our apartments near Lake Conroe, it'll be easy to spend the weekend lunching, boating, or fishing on the water. Feel like cozying up in your apartment home instead? The Abbey at Conroe has plenty to offer right in your community, with two swimming pools, a playground, and pet walk area right on site. Our pet-friendly community is also located near a dog park for easy access to pet-friendly outdoor fun. Plus, with air conditioning, washer and dryer connections, and stainless-steel appliances, you'll have the modern conveniences you need to simplify your daily life

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Carport: $25/month. Other, assigned: $25/month. Surface Lot and Covered Parking available. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbey at Conroe have any available units?
Abbey at Conroe has 25 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbey at Conroe have?
Some of Abbey at Conroe's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbey at Conroe currently offering any rent specials?
Abbey at Conroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbey at Conroe pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbey at Conroe is pet friendly.
Does Abbey at Conroe offer parking?
Yes, Abbey at Conroe offers parking.
Does Abbey at Conroe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbey at Conroe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbey at Conroe have a pool?
Yes, Abbey at Conroe has a pool.
Does Abbey at Conroe have accessible units?
No, Abbey at Conroe does not have accessible units.
Does Abbey at Conroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbey at Conroe has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Abbey at Conroe?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harbor Shores
15650 Walden Rd
Conroe, TX 77356
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S
Conroe, TX 77384
Hawthorne Ridge
3300 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Parc Woodland
245 FM 1488 Rd
Conroe, TX 77384
Capri Villas
425 McCaleb Rd
Conroe, TX 77316
Berkshire Jones Forest
2477 Farm to Market Rd 1488
Conroe, TX 77384
The Loop
3400 N Loop 336 W
Conroe, TX 77304

Similar Pages

Conroe 1 BedroomsConroe 2 Bedrooms
Conroe Apartments with ParkingConroe Apartments with Pool
Conroe Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity