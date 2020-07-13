Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup stainless steel dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool internet access e-payments hot tub

Welcome to The Abbey at Conroe, a gated one and two bedroom apartment and townhome community in Conroe, Texas. In our picturesque apartments, you'll enjoy peaceful, private spaces and still have top-rated dining and outdoor activities within reach. With our apartments near Lake Conroe, it'll be easy to spend the weekend lunching, boating, or fishing on the water. Feel like cozying up in your apartment home instead? The Abbey at Conroe has plenty to offer right in your community, with two swimming pools, a playground, and pet walk area right on site. Our pet-friendly community is also located near a dog park for easy access to pet-friendly outdoor fun. Plus, with air conditioning, washer and dryer connections, and stainless-steel appliances, you'll have the modern conveniences you need to simplify your daily life